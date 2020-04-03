Williams is the right choice for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Please support Kathleen Williams for Montana's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

As a state legislator, she demonstrated that people and facts matter more than any political ideology. She demonstrated that people matter regardless of the complexity of any issue.

In Congress, Williams will fight to protect our investments in the Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security insurance programs. That's our money and she won't let Wall Street grab it! She understands that we have great doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals, but that the system is broken, that people need better access to medical care. Moreover, she actually supports our public lands, our wilderness areas, our clean air, our clean water. That's not lip service from her. That's her outdoor heritage, our outdoor heritage.

Fairness begins early with a strong public education system and extends to a consideration of all Montana residents. Williams knows this, feels this, lives this. Water rights, trade treaties, economic development, the list goes on, and Williams will tackle each and all issues from the perspective of what's good for Montana and the nation.