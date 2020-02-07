Wood products better than plastic

Plastic has got to be stopped being made! We have come from using paper products, aluminum, wax-coated cardboard containers, and glass containers, to all plastic. Plastic is so bad, not only for the environment all over the world, but it is a huge health hazard, which the so called environmentalists came up with and no research on what plastic would do to humans and wildlife in the future and especially what kinds of destruction it has caused us now.

A lumber mill in a neighboring town will be closing in April. It employs 70 people, not counting loggers, log-truck haulers, and log road builders this will put out of work. I can't believe it is happening again. Especially after the "fake spotted owl" dilemma that took place years ago, that put down loggers, paper mills and all people who worked in the industry. Thanks to Bill Clinton and his environmentalists partners. Years later there was the "beetle." Now we are combating plastic and more lumber mills closing and more people out of work.

What is wrong with the people in Congress? What exactly does the forest service do today? The forest service has few to no loggers to manage — no individual wood cutters to manage — locked gates all over the forest service land. So tell me what do the forest service employees do?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}