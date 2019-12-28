I just read the three letters from the animal rights activists on coyote hunts. Wow, I'm not sure if I should laugh or boohoo. The three gals used terms “unfair,” “unethical,” and “gruesome” just to name a few.
I am a farmer/rancher in Prairie County. Yes, we certainly have the same contest here, the coyote hunt. I have cattle. I give them free food, free health care, free rent of my pasture, but at the end of the season I sort them. Sell some, have some bred, and yes, I eat them also. You see, they are an animal and I have dominion over them. I own them with a brand. Predator control is partly how I keep them safe.
You know I was going to be finished with hunting coyotes this season but one of the gals says science proves when you kill a few coyote they actually gain in numbers. So in the morning I will head out and kill a few more by taking unfair advantage of them.
America wake up. These gals have pitiful concerns for an animal. How about a baby in the womb, is anyone concerned about that? Our Declaration of Independence says we, as American citizens, have the right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. How about we grant the right to the life in the womb as these gals are wanting for an animal.
Dennis Teske
Prairie County rancher/farmer
Prairie County Commissioner