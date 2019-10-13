We who cherish our public lands need to pay attention to Sen. Steve Daines and whether he is representing our Montana values. His support for Perry Pendley, now appointed as acting BLM director, is more than concerning. Pendley is on the very top of the rogue’s gallery of advocates for privatizing our public lands.
He was an assistant to Secretary of Interior Jim Watt in the 1980s. Watt and Pendley cooked up a plan to dispose of our public land called “Asset Management.” I was with BLM in Montana at that time. People who hunt and recreate on the public lands figured out that “asset management” scheme in a hurry. It was ranchers who really killed that privatizing effort when they concluded it would be the people with deep pocket assets who would be the new owners of our public lands.
Watt and Pendley came out of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, the organization that tried to kill our Montana stream access law. Pendley now pulls to Washington decisions that should be made in Lewistown, Havre, Glasgow and our other rural communities close to local public land users. He sends seasoned professional staff from Washington to be isolated in scattered offices across the West leaving newcomer political appointees without knowledgeable staff as they change policy.
Daines indicates he is against disposing of our public lands. Talk is not enough. One must remember that we the people of the United States own the public lands, the greatest American asset not yet bagged by individuals or corporations. The desire is perpetual for moneyed interests to take that public land heritage away from us.
It is essential that our Montana leaders in Congress be unambiguous in their word and actions about keeping our public land public. Daines has stated that our concerns about Pendley as BLM acting Director are “over blown.” As I gather my gear for fall hunting, I’m thinking “over blown” is not the case Sen. Daines.
Mike Penfold
Billings
Editor's note: Penfold is a retired BLM state director for Montana, Dakota, Alaska
who also was assistant director in Washington D.C.