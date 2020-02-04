Would Garcia put socialists in socialized jail?

Legislator Rodney Garcia is promoting the shooting or jailing of people involved in socialism. Socialism is a "means of production or distribution that is owned and regulated by the community as a whole." That includes the city fire department, police department, public works (streets, water, sewer, and solid waste). These publicly owned and operated systems have been in existence and quite successful for decades. The irony is that Garcia would put these people into jail, which is a socialist (publicly owned) operation. Other socialist operations include farmers coops, which have benefited farmers and the public since long before Garcia was born.

I never thought that I would support socialized medicine, but the interest, on the national level, in socialized medicine could provide a very needed competition for the existing medical/pharmaceutical industry. Free enterprise is all about competition. Those of us who like our free enterprise system should recognize that a publicly owned health option would just provide more competition.

Gerald Kindsfather

Billings

