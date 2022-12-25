YAM brings art and education

The Yellowstone Art Museum cultivates a love and appreciation for the arts. We would not be able to reach into the Billings community without the support of our many members, donors, artists, and cultural partners. Thank you all!

We give our most sincere gratitude to our community and the supporters who donated their time and financial support in 2022. Over the last year, funds have been raised for museum exhibitions, the Education Department’s many outreach programs, building improvements, and more. Exhibitions this year spotlighted artwork by Jesse Albrecht, Sean Chandler, Michael Haykin, Robert Royhl, and Jane Waggoner Deschner, among others.

Thanks to our supporters, we connect with folks of all ages and provide a place for expression and reflection. In the coming year, we look forward to expanding our outreach in Yellowstone County and throughout Montana. We will continue to celebrate the talents of local artists, as well as artists from around the world.

We appreciate every gift from our members and community. Your support allows the arts to thrive in Billings and beyond. Many thanks for all that you do for the YAM!

Jessica Kay Ruhle

Executive Director

Yellowstone Art Museum