Yellowjacket family elevates MSUB Foundation

Thank you Yellowjackets for giving the gift of a quality education to students at Montana State University Billings this year.

Because of you, the MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni is able to reduce financial barriers to a quality education, enhance the campus experience, and encourage growth of MSUB and its students.

The groundwork for success is deeply rooted in your volunteerism, philanthropic visions, and — for some — your deep connection with your alma mater. Our Yellowjacket family (students, donors, faculty, staff, volunteers, friends, and families) around the globe have made exceptional contributions to society, their profession, and their alma mater.

This year, your dedication and continued support have provided direct support to students through scholarships and vital programming. Through Jacket Giving Day supporting projects and programs, #GivingTuesday providing financial stability for students in crisis, and our 30th Wine & Food Festival directly providing student scholarships, you have made an incredible difference in the lives of our students.

Your commitment and generosity create a ripple-effect through campus that changes students’ lives, our communities in which we serve, and beyond.

We wish you merriment and joy this holiday season as you surround yourself with your Yellowjacket families and friends.

Thank you and Go ‘Jackets!

Krista Montague

President & CEO

MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni