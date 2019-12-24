Christmas for emotionally troubled youth served by Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch on campus, in foster homes, and even those living at home can be a lonely time. We want to give our heartfelt thanks to all our friends in the community who brightened the holidays for the children served by Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch and the Foundation with your time, talents and treasure.
2019 marked YBGR’s 62nd year of serving emotionally troubled children in our community.
Each day, YBGR serves more than 650 emotionally troubled children. Its residential program hosts children on the original 410 acre working ranch between Billings and Laurel. YBGR’s community programs provide therapeutic foster homes, school based therapy, and family therapy and support in communities throughout Montana. Yellowstone Academy, an accredited public K-8 and private high school, provides special education to YBGR’s residential children and day treatment students from our community and surrounding communities.
As we head into YBGR’s 63rd year, we are also thankful for the board members, volunteers, and more than 325 employees of YBGR and Yellowstone Academy who selflessly help these emotionally troubled children day in and day out ... and especially at Christmas.
Bill Hritsco
President, YBGR Foundation
Mike Chavers
CEO, YBGR
Billings