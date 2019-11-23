In 1997, the Zoning Department created Zoning District 18 Regulations with assurance this would prevented future junkyards. In 2017, I contacted the Zoning Department about a junkyard being established by the neighbor and they failed to do anything.
I hired an attorney in 2019 to get the Zoning Department to enforce their regulations. After several letters from my attorney, the Zoning Department was able to get some compliance from the neighbor. However, after they visited the site they informed my attorney that since 75% of the junk was removed that was sufficient.
I contacted the County Commissioners. By letter I found out later that they had a meeting, inviting the neighbor but did not invite me to the meeting. I received a letter from the County Commissioners stating that since 75% of the property was cleaned up, it is now substantially in compliance with zoning regulations.
My question is why won’t the County Commissioners and Zoning Department totally enforce the requirements as outlined in the 1997 Zoning District 18 Regulations?
It appears we were misled by the 1997 Zoning Department in regards to the enforcement of the regulation. Beware fellow citizens, the County Commissioners and Zoning Department do not have to follow zoning regulations, but can bypass the wordage of the regulations and make a subjective decision on the amount of cleanup needed to be in compliance. Do they apply this argument to other regulations?
Richard Foust
Laurel