Yellowstone Relay For Life can't do it without you

I am excited to share that thanks to all of you, the Yellowstone Relay For Life was able to raise more than $532,000 to help the American Cancer Society lead the fight for a world without cancer.
The event welcomed more than 400 cancer survivors, along with caregivers and families. Many spectators and “cruisers” on 24th Street West as we were able to incorporate a hybrid event, “On the Road Again.” to ensure the safety of all participants as people in our community continue to receive the vaccinations to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We celebrated survivors, 800-plus purple luminaria bags lined Survivor Lane, (St. John’s Avenue) officially renamed for the day by Bill Cole, Billings Mayor, along with a Survivor Lap on West High track. Over 3,000 luminaria were placed from Broadwater to St. John’s on both sides of 24th St. West, funds those in the fight and loved ones lost, all action taken for life saving change in fighting cancer from every angle. Funds raised also have provided much needed transportation and lodging grants to both SCL Health Care and Billings Clinic for cancer patients to be able to get to and from treatment.
Despite the incredibly challenging start of the decade, we are still seeing progress being made in the fight against cancer. In 2019 we set a nationwide goal to reduce cancer deaths by an additional 40% by 2035. We are working to achieve this goal through targeted efforts that include improving equitable access to care, urging people to resume cancer screening, and working to reduce long-standing disparities in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and outcomes.
As our community came together to defeat our biggest rival — cancer — we are grateful to have had your organization join us. Because of your support, the American Cancer Society can help people facing cancer in every community by funding groundbreaking cancer research, supporting education and prevention efforts, and providing free information and critical services for people with cancer who need them. We can’t do it without you.
Thank you. We appreciate your ongoing support of the Relay For Life movement.
Together, we are stronger than cancer.
