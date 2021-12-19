Yellowstone Relay For Life can't do it without you

The event welcomed more than 400 cancer survivors, along with caregivers and families. Many spectators and “cruisers” on 24th Street West as we were able to incorporate a hybrid event, “On the Road Again.” to ensure the safety of all participants as people in our community continue to receive the vaccinations to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We celebrated survivors, 800-plus purple luminaria bags lined Survivor Lane, (St. John’s Avenue) officially renamed for the day by Bill Cole, Billings Mayor, along with a Survivor Lap on West High track. Over 3,000 luminaria were placed from Broadwater to St. John’s on both sides of 24th St. West, funds those in the fight and loved ones lost, all action taken for life saving change in fighting cancer from every angle. Funds raised also have provided much needed transportation and lodging grants to both SCL Health Care and Billings Clinic for cancer patients to be able to get to and from treatment.