You cannot trust Trump

Thomas Paine said, “The time has found us.” Today, we cannot hide and pretend that President Donald Trump represents our democratic values.
Qualities of fairness, decency, and respect for our laws are corrupted by Trump's language and actions. His followers laugh at the destruction of democratic norms and smearing of perceived enemies. The fear that Trump may turn on them is manifest, and their hypocrisy is boundless, as they run and hide from their impeachment vote.
Trump was irrevocably impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He avoided removal from office by a vote of 52 to 48 (including one Republican). History will show the Republicans were not interested in a fair trial, and their actions were not profiles in courage. They fearfully marched into the shadows with Trump, knowing that more damaging information will be coming to light. They forget that facts are lonely sentinels that will not be compromised by flagrant lies and absurd misrepresentations.
Do Republicans and “the base” express shame at the president's vindictiveness, his threatening tweets, his personal conduct, and his willingness to cheat in the 2020 election? Their silence is deafening. Character and truth matter!
Rep. Adam Schiff expressed an inconvenient truth: “You can't trust this president to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country. You just can't. He will not change. And you know it." The Republican Party, especially Sen. Steve Daines, knows it. The rest of America now knows it, too.
Robert M. Pumphrey
Billings
