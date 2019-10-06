The Republican Party has fought long and hard to convince people, including their own children, that global warming is a hoax. Why have they done that? Undoubtedly because they frame their world view in terms of making money, and little else really matters to them.
Now, a revolution (climate strike) has emerged headed up by children and students in America, and even worldwide (especially 16-year-old Greta Thunberg), demanding to reveal global climate change is no hoax! They want to live, and grow up to have children and grandchildren, and they will no longer accept their Republican parents sacrificing their lives for the monetary worth of material things.
As a retired aerospace engineer and computer scientist, I see that the human race is careening towards extinction as the climate heats up rapidly. Humans will also destroy all innocent wildlife bystanders. Evidence of this abounds around the world but scientifically uneducated people cannot understand it.
Some of us scientists even believe we have gone past the point of no return. But most admit that whatever action we take to empty the atmosphere of greenhouse gas materials that increase the trapped heat from the sun, Mother Nature will take at least 20 years to respond to our efforts. That response time is too little, too late. So, you parents that have risked the lives of your kids, it is now time to listen to them in order to teach you what it will take to try save us all.
You have free articles remaining.
You can’t take the money with you. Think of a possible future for your children.
Bill Baum
Whitefish