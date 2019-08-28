I love the lineup of Democratic front runners. You can't shame or embarrass these people, they do such a great job by themselves.
Biden's Freudian slips get better and better. Warren's phony bid for Native American votes is pathetic. Harris' joke on jailed pot smokers while enjoying a joint was a bit awkward, yet fun. Sander's arm-waving and shouting is a turn off. The only smart candidate, Swalwell, bailed before the rats deep-sixed the ship.
The left tries to convince us there is no correlation between mass shootings and violent hate rhetoric. This is mindless nonsense. If an enemy can brainwash a prisoner of war, it’s realistic a daily diet of violence from video games, music, movies and the bullying on social media can mentally affect a fragile mind. Our young people are living in fear and the left is upping the ante.
So Trump lied 11,000 times, or 12,000 depending on who you listen to. Who ran a count on the Clintons, Bush and Obama? Where were the checks and balances on their lies? Or is that concept designed solely for Republicans?
The left continues to lie. They know they lie, and they know we know they lie, but they can't help themselves, it's what they do.
Marian Keller
Glendive