Youth Dynamics grateful for staff

It’s hard to believe we are about to close out another year. I am truly grateful for your loyalty to Youth Dynamics and your grit as we serve the children and families of Montana. YDI has 40 years of tradition in making the best out of difficult circumstances.

I hope you feel supported as we navigate this unusual time in our lives. Our way of doing business through a trauma informed lens, couldn’t be more appropriate in our professional lives and at home in our interactions with one another at this time.

Take a moment to review our agency’s rich history and consider how you have made a difference in the life of a child.

We have more work ahead of us in the New Year, but celebrate our milestones this holiday season.

May you enjoy a peaceful and joyous holiday season.

Dennis Sulser

Ed. D., CEO

