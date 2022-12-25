YWCA Billings helps rescue people from violence

YWCA Billings provides lifesaving and life-changing services to victims of domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking. All services are free and include emergency shelter, 24-hour text and phone support, legal advice on civil matters, assistance in securing affordable housing, and counseling regarding safety plans, finances, skills-training, and job-finding.
In the past year, YWCA answered 1,679 calls on our 24-hour help lines and provided 13,241 nights of safe shelter along with food, toiletries, and supportive services.
One person we helped this past year was Lydia. An elderly woman, Lydia had endured abuse from her husband for 15 years. She would drive past YWCA’s offices but couldn’t bring herself to come in and ask for help. She couldn’t call because she had no cell phone, and her husband monitored the landline to control her. She was ashamed and felt powerless. After being beaten by him one morning, she decided it was enough and made the brave decision to come to YWCA for help. Lydia worked with YWCA staff to find a permanent home. She is happy to be away from the abuse and to live independently.
Because of your support, victims of violence like Lydia have access to the support they need to help them escape dangerous relationships. We send our on-going gratitude for your generosity. Thank you for believing in our work to save and change lives — one survivor and one family at a time!
Erin Lambert
Interim CEO
YWCA Billings