YWCA Billings helps rescue people from violence

One person we helped this past year was Lydia. An elderly woman, Lydia had endured abuse from her husband for 15 years. She would drive past YWCA’s offices but couldn’t bring herself to come in and ask for help. She couldn’t call because she had no cell phone, and her husband monitored the landline to control her. She was ashamed and felt powerless. After being beaten by him one morning, she decided it was enough and made the brave decision to come to YWCA for help. Lydia worked with YWCA staff to find a permanent home. She is happy to be away from the abuse and to live independently.