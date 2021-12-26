YWCA grateful for help with battered women

YWCA provides life-saving and life-changing services to thousands of people annually, including crisis intervention, emergency services, and safe shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking. With our help they can heal on all levels and transition from being victims to survivors.

All of the individuals who come to YWCA for shelter and services are victims of violent crime, with most living in poverty and facing homelessness. The number of victims relying on YWCA has increased year after year. Then COVID created even more demand. Domestic violence spiked somewhere between 40 to 60 percent and it is not subsiding.

In the past year, YWCA answered 2,224 calls on our 24-hour Help Line and provided women and their children 7,845 nights of shelter along with food, toiletries, and supportive services all free of charge.

YWCA supportive services include legal representation on civil matters, financial education, help in obtaining training and jobs needed for financial independence, and assistance in securing affordable housing. This year, we provided 275 legal consultations and housed 450 victims and their children, preventing them from becoming homeless.