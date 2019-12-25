YWCA Billings has been serving Billings and the entire eastern half of our state for 113 years. We provide assistance to Montana’s most vulnerable and under-served populations, including women and children who are victims of abuse and poverty.
This year we provided 9,586 nights of safe harbor to women and children at Gateway Shelter, assisted 3,113 callers on our help and text lines, accompanied 87 rape victims to the hospital, and offered 1,102 adults legal services, clinical and financial counseling, skills training and job finding — at no charge to those who qualify for our programs.
Last year YWCA opened the Gateway Vista apartments to further deliver on our mission to save and change lives by providing affordable housing. The apartments are always full as is the shelter.
People come to us who have had very difficult lives. Women endure situations that no one should ever face. Some of the kids have never had a bed. Many come with only the clothes they wear. Most shelter clients struggle with securing permanent housing by the end of their stay. As a result, a fair number return to their abusers just to have a roof over their heads.
The shelter, housing and programs that serve women and children are possible due to your support. We send our on-going gratitude. We still need your assistance because the numbers we serve continue to swell. Thank you for believing in our work to save and change lives — one client and one family at a time!
Merry Lee Olson, CEO
Billings