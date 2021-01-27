10-year truce declared in Phillips County bison brouhaha

“Although these additional grazing and disease management practices come at a significant operational cost to us, we agreed to them because we want to do our part to be good neighbors in the communities bordering the Reserve,” said Alison Fox, the reserve’s CEO, in a statement.

In return, the conservation district and intervenors will not enact any other provisions of the ordinance in the next 10 years. After that what happens is unknown.

“The assumption is that the relationship is in a much better place so that there is no need to renegotiate,” Saboe said.

Malta-area rancher Perri Jacobs had testified in support of the conservation district during an earlier hearing. She said the agreement provides some comfort to fellow ranchers in the region since the APR has agreed to be more transparent about its disease testing.

“It’s a good place to start to address the concerns of myself” and others, she said.

Controversial

The nonprofit APR has met resistance from local landowners and cattle producers since its arrival in Phillips County in 2005. The group’s goal is to one day knit together private lands it is buying from willing sellers along with federal and state acreage to create a 3 million-acre wildlife reserve.

