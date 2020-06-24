11 more Yellowstone bison moved to Fort Peck Reservation quarantine facilities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eleven Yellowstone National Park bison were transferred to the Fort Peck Reservation on Wednesday, the fourth such shipment of the quarantined wildlife meant to boost herds across the nation.

The Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes partnered with Defenders of Wildlife to truck the bison. The work was also done with the cooperation of the state of Montana. The bison came from corrals at Corwin Springs, just outside the park's North Entrance, that were used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, which had been conducting bison quarantine studies.

One of the bison trucks was driven by Arnt Thomas "Rusty" Stafne, former Fort Peck tribal chairman and one of the early leaders of the restoration program, according to Jake Bleich of Defenders of Wildlife.

"In 2012, Rusty made the original motion to move bison from Yellowstone to Fort Peck. This program was only made possible by him," Bleich wrote in an email.

Since April 2019, Fort Peck has received 104 bison that were moved to quarantine facilities by Yellowstone bison managers. The tribes built a large corral specifically for quarantining Yellowstone bison, which are known to carry brucellosis, a disease that can cause pregnant cattle to abort and infect humans with undulant fever.