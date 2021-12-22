15 wolves killed north of Yellowstone so far this season

Marc Cooke, president of Wolves of the Rockies, said on Dec. 9 that at least 13 wolves from Yellowstone’s packs had been killed in outside states at the time, including 11 in Montana, according to the group’s sources.

“With trapping, we’ve been pretty fortunate in a sense,” he said earlier this month. “There hasn’t been a lot of snow, and when snow is on the group, we will see an acceleration in those that are trapped and shot …. (Trappers) can track footprints in the snow.”

Though Montana’s wolf trapping season had a default opening date on Nov. 29, trapping had been closed in wolf management units 313 and 316. On Tuesday, however, FWP announced trappping would open immediately (on Dec 21) in WMUs 313, 316 and 390.

As officials determined that grizzly bears are denned for the winter, they also opened the wolf trapping season in WMUs 100, 101, 110, 130, 150 and 400. Trappers were warned to avoid any area where bear sign is observed.

“When we’re talking about Yellowstone National Park wolves, we have so much studying going on, and that scientific data inside that park is so essential for what we know today,” Bean said. “The education that comes out of that park is global, and the more that Montana continues to attack the science that comes out of the park, we as a society are being attacked.”

