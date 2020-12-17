Two large conservation easements approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission last Thursday drew fire for different reasons. This points to the difficulties of negotiating large agreements that benefit public access as well as landowners.

Such agreements in the future will be in the hands of a new Fish, Wildlife & Parks director and fresh leadership in the governor’s office and Legislature.

What’s more, the terms of three members of the Fish and Wildlife Commission expire at the end of the year and one member resigned this fall. Glasgow resident Andrew McKean was appointed to fill Logan Brower's term. McKean will face Senate confirmation. That means Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte can name three — possibly four if McKean's nomination is rejected — people to the five-member board.

For the past 16 years, under a Democratic governor, FWP has been focused on increasing public access through conservation easements and land acquisition. So the question arises: How will a Republican-controlled state government change that dynamic?

Two bills being drafted for the 2021 Legislature provide some insight.

Change

Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, has requested that a bill be drafted to “eliminate (the) ability for FWP to use hunting access fees to acquire fee title lands,” the Flathead Beacon reported earlier this month.

Regier told the Beacon he’d like FWP to focus on acquiring access to landlocked public parcels rather than buying other lands.

In another move to change FWP’s operations, Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell — Matt’s father — has proposed a bill draft that would require all conservation easements to be sanctioned by the state’s Land Board. The Land Board is composed of the governor, attorney general, state auditor, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction. Republicans won all five of those seats in this year’s election.

The legislation tracks back to a 2018 controversy over an FWP easement that arose when the four Republican members of the Land Board denied an easement proposed in Eastern Montana. Attorney General Tim Fox wrote an opinion supporting the GOP contention that the Land Board had the final say on easements.

Their attempts were canceled when the Montana Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gov. Steve Bullock who asserted that FWP’s conservation easements did not require Land Board approval, since they weren’t purchases.

Funding

Much of the funding for FWP’s conservation easements and land acquisitions comes from the Habitat Montana program, which is funded by a portion of nonresident hunting license sales. The fund generates about $5 million to $6 million a year.

In a report to the 2021 Montana Legislature, FWP reported Habitat Montana was credited with protecting more than 339,000 acres through conservation easements at a cost of $51.9 million. Land purchased through the fund totaled more than 130,000 acres at a cost of $50.1 million.

Recent

Habitat Montana funds were also essential in the two recent conservation easements, and would contribute to two land acquisitions on the south side of the Big Snowy Mountains proposed by FWP.

The 7,256-acre Lost Trail Conservation Easement near Marion in northwest Montana was approved on Thursday despite concerns expressed by the company that holds title to the land’s subsurface mineral estate. WRH Nevada Properties argued the conservation easement would be “directly adverse” to their mineral rights, according to FWP’s documents, even though the agency conceded the mineral estate is “dominant” under Montana law.

Out of the $4.3 million purchase price, FWP’s Habitat Montana fund would contribute $900,000. Another $50,000 would come from the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust, funded by the sale of cabin sites surrounding Canyon Ferry Reservoir. The bulk of the purchase price — $3.4 million — would come from the Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program.

The Lost Trail CE shares a border with the 7,800-acre Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge and 4,000 acres of Wetland Reserve Program easements held by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The easement is being purchased from Southern Pines Plantation Montana, which bought Weyerhaeuser’s Montana lands in the Flathead Valley last year. Two large elk herds, grizzly bears and lynx use the habitat.

Elsewhere

The 1,733-acre Everson Bench CE, near Denton in central Montana, will provide public access to more than 9,000 acres of adjoining Bureau of Land Management and state-owned lands near the Missouri Breaks. The appraised value of the easement was $967,500. FWP agreed to pay landowners Keith and Runsigma Glass $640,000 because of the amount of land that had been tilled for crops, making it less desirable as wildlife habitat.

“I had some heartburn on this one due to the amount of cultivated land in it,” said commissioner Richard Stuker, who still voted to approve the deal.

“This is a great benefit to the local community (which) has fallen on some hard times,” said Shane Colton, commission chairman and a native of Denton.

One of the neighboring landowners complained FWP should have engaged more with surrounding ranchers and farmers, even though FWP makes sure all land deals are advertised and public meetings are held.

“Your lack of recognition to landowners on Everson Bench does more harm than good,” said Lorri Schafer.

Schafer said surrounding landowners provide a large amount of public hunting access without compensation. She said that because of the Everson Bench conservation easement, she and some of her neighbors will no longer engage with FWP and other agencies on issues like sage grouse and may lock out public hunters.

Scott Anderson, a board member of the Great Falls Chapter of Safari Club International, was dismayed by Schafer’s comments. The SCI chapter contributed $20,000 to the Everson Bench conservation easement. Anderson said his chapter works hard to build relationships with landowners, but the membership also wants “access that is not something that can be taken away, and this conservation easement will provide that for future generations.”

Future

Looking ahead, the Fish and Wildlife Commission heard an initial proposal to purchase 8,380 acres on the south side of the Big Snowy Mountains. The land, owned by Killam Ranch Properties of Laredo, Texas, adjoins another large parcel FWP is hoping to acquire. Shodair Children’s Hospital was gifted 5,677 acres from the Forrest Allen estate that it has proposed to sell to FWP.

Joined together, the Killam and Shodair properties could form a new wildlife management area. In addition to the more than 14,000 acres the two combined properties would provide if purchased, the lands adjoin the BLM’s 6,900-acre Twin Coulee Wilderness Area and the Forest Service’s 88,700-acre Big Snowies Wilderness Study Area.

“I really hope the next commission will see the significance … and importance of this one,” commissioner Colton said. “In the hundreds of thousands of acres I’ve voted on, I can’t think of one that shines as much as this one.”

The commission gave FWP permission to pursue the Killam property purchase, but it will be the next version of that board that has the final say on both projects.

Conservation groups were effusive in their praise of the two land deals.

“We always like to point out this isn’t just about hunters,” said Nick Gevock, conservation director of the Montana Wildlife Federation. “This land will be open to all Montanans for wildlife watching, hiking, picnicking and other recreation.”

“This is … incredible high quality elk and wildlife habitat,” said Mike Mueller of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, which brought the Shodair project to FWP.

“It’s really a godsend to see these opportunities pop up,” he added.

“Any more it has become difficult to do great in our increasingly polarized landscape,” said Thomas Baumeister, of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. “Yet before the commission today is an incredible opportunity to do just that by continuing Montana’s legacy of protecting land to support wildlife and provide public access through the creation of a new wildlife management area in a region that needs it desperately.

“At BHA we cannot think of a better project to throw our support behind.”

