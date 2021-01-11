2 skiers injured in Cooke City-area avalanche

One skier was able to deploy his airbag, which keeps avalanche victims from being buried. He quickly freed himself and began searching for his partners. Downslope he found his fellow skier buried head down, his mouth packed with snow. He freed the skier and cleared his airway so he was able to breathe on his own. Despite an injury to his leg, the victim was able to ski out.

In the meantime, the other three skiers who had avoided the avalanche found the third victim. He was buried higher on the mountain after being pushed across rocks. The tumble had caused injuries to his ribs and a collapsed lung, Chabot said.

The skiers had two-way radios and were contacted a person in Cooke City who notified Park County Search and Rescue. Cellphones do not work in the remote area between Yellowstone National Park and the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.

Two members of the search and rescue snowmobiled and climbed to the avalanche zone with medical and survival gear in case they had to spend a night on the mountain. The difficult terrain required a 1,200-foot ascent and then a 400-foot descent to reach the avalanche zone.

