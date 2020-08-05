2 small fires doused in Yellowstone National Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With fire danger rated high, Yellowstone National Park had its first two wildland fires of the season this week.

On Aug. 1 lightning ignited a fire near the Mirror Plateau. Rain that fell during the storm appears to have doused the flames.

Then on Aug. 3 a tourist reported a fire near the Soda Butte formation in the Lamar Valley. Firefighters quickly suppressed the fire due to its location near the popular route between Cooke City and Mammoth Hot Springs.

Park visitors are reminded that fires are only allowed in fire rings at campgrounds, only four of which are open due to the coronavirus pandemic. All campfires must be cold before leaving.

Work on steel fence sparked blaze near Park City A resident cutting steel fencing on his property started the fire that burned more than 2,200 acres and threatened homes north of Park City.

