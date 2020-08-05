You are the owner of this article.
2 small fires doused in Yellowstone National Park
Thunderstorm at sunset, Swan Lake Flat

Lightning strikes Electric Peak in this June 2015 from Yellowstone Park.

 Neal Herbert, NPS

With fire danger rated high, Yellowstone National Park had its first two wildland fires of the season this week.

On Aug. 1 lightning ignited a fire near the Mirror Plateau. Rain that fell during the storm appears to have doused the flames.

Then on Aug. 3 a tourist reported a fire near the Soda Butte formation in the Lamar Valley. Firefighters quickly suppressed the fire due to its location near the popular route between Cooke City and Mammoth Hot Springs.

Park visitors are reminded that fires are only allowed in fire rings at campgrounds, only four of which are open due to the coronavirus pandemic. All campfires must be cold before leaving. 

