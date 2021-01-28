2020 Yellowstone visitation drops only 5% despite spring COVID-19 closure

Despite the pandemic prompting the closure of Yellowstone National Park for more than a month last spring, more than 3.8 million people still visited, down only 5% from 2019.
The park was closed for health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24, 2020. Wyoming's two entrances were opened on May 18 and the three Montana entrances opened June 1.
So for the entire month of April visitation was recorded as zero — an unprecedented statistic. In comparison, in 2019 more than 19,000 people visited in April.
Visitation for the months of September and October were the busiest on record. October saw more than 359,000 visitors and September recorded more than 837,000.
The increase in tourism came despite numerous facility closures and restrictions in the park that limited the number of places to stay, eat and learn more about the region. Yellowstone also banned bus traffic, which has conveyed numerous foreign tourists to the park, especially from China.
Yellowstone handled increased cleaning duties and larger crowds with a smaller seasonal staff. Fewer people were hired by the park so those employed could be housed individually to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus.
With or without a pandemic, Yellowstone's fumaroles, geysers and wildlife remain popular attractions as exhibited by the trend for recreation visits the previous four years: 2019 - 4 million; 2018 and 2017 - 4.11 million; and 2016 - 4.25 million.
New this winter season was opening the East Entrance near Cody at the same time as the other park gates. Despite the earlier opening, maybe due to the mild winter weather, only 185 people entered in December, down from 212 in 2019.
Winter visitation to the park is limited at all entrances to ski, snowmobile and snowcoach traffic. However, the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City remains open to automobiles.
Yellowstone continues to urge visitors to recreate responsibly to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The park's staff therefore advises sick people to stay away.
Visitors can stay informed about changes to park operations by downloading the Yellowstone app and or by visiting www.nps.gov/yell and the park's social media channels.
More data on park visitation, including how the numbers are calculated, is available on the NPS Stats website.