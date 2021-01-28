2020 Yellowstone visitation drops only 5% despite spring COVID-19 closure

Despite the pandemic prompting the closure of Yellowstone National Park for more than a month last spring, more than 3.8 million people still visited, down only 5% from 2019.

The park was closed for health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24, 2020. Wyoming's two entrances were opened on May 18 and the three Montana entrances opened June 1.

So for the entire month of April visitation was recorded as zero — an unprecedented statistic. In comparison, in 2019 more than 19,000 people visited in April.

Visitation for the months of September and October were the busiest on record. October saw more than 359,000 visitors and September recorded more than 837,000.

The increase in tourism came despite numerous facility closures and restrictions in the park that limited the number of places to stay, eat and learn more about the region. Yellowstone also banned bus traffic, which has conveyed numerous foreign tourists to the park, especially from China.