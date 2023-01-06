2023 Idaho Sled Dog Challenge events begin Jan. 21; 100- and 300-mile races start Jan. 30

New experiences are among the many highlights planned for the 2023 Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, which is staged annually throughout Valley and Adams counties in West Central Idaho in late January.

Race organizers are bringing back the ceremonial start, which will take place at the McCall Activity Barn, along with the meet the mushers event and vet checks Jan. 29, the day before the 300-mile and 100-mile race starts.

The Activity Barn is grooming several miles of trail for the event, and race organizers are auctioning off sled dog rides with mushers competing in the races.

Race organizers are also auctioning off what's billed as the adventure of a lifetime — a private 2023 Iditarod tour package for two. The bidding starts at $4,500 and ends Feb. 1 at midnight. Visit idahosleddogchallenge.com and click on the auction tab to bid on the auctions.

The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is one of only three 300-mile Iditarod qualifiers in the lower 48 and the only such event for the Yukon Quest in the contiguous continental United States. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and toughest sled dog races in the world.

Other changes in store for the fifth annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge include:

• A Meet Mushers Laurie and Trevor Warren event will be held Jan. 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the Ponderosa Center Ludwig Terrace in McCall.

• A new two-day, 26-mile Warm Lake Stage Race is planned for mushers new to the sport or running new sled dog teams Jan. 25-26 that starts and finishes at North Shore Lodge & Resort at Warm Lake.

• Unlike previous years, the 300-mile and 100-mile race starts will take place on the same day — Jan. 30 — at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Like last year, the races will start at the Lake Cascade State Park Boat Ramp.

More details about the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, shuttle service from the parking lot to the race starts, and the final slate of mushers will be announced in early January. Meanwhile, please visit idahosleddogchallenge.com for more information.

The race is seeking volunteers to help with everything from handling dogs to managing parking, setting up and staffing checkpoints, providing food, operating ham radios, putting up fencing, moving straw bales and assisting at the start and finish lines. Visit idahosleddogchallenge.com/volunteers for a list of available positions and to sign up.