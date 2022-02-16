24 people sentenced following poaching investigation near Jordan

A poaching investigation in northeastern Montana that lasted more than two-and-a-half years ended with 24 people facing fines, deferred jail sentences and loss of hunting, fishing and trapping privileges.

The poachers were sentenced last month in the Montana 16th Judicial District Court in Garfield County, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

FWP Director Hank Worsech called the case one of the most disturbing in recent history.

The investigation centered on a hunting party led by Richard LeBlanc and the group's continued poaching activities on and around the Byron Kerr Ranch in Garfield and McCone counties. From 2005 to 2011, 31 citations were issued to LeBlanc and other members of his hunting parties for numerous violations. Additional information received in 2014 started the most recent investigation.

“The poachers targeted deer and antelope, but their main focus was the unlawful hunting of mule deer bucks in hunting district 652,” said Steve Marx, FWP criminal investigator, in a press release.

Mule deer bucks in HD 652 can only be hunted with a special permit obtained through the state’s drawing system.

LeBlanc and Marc Federico, of Rhode Island, Stephen Schenck, of Massachusetts, and William Mathews, of Florida, were sentenced Jan. 11.

As part of a plea agreement, LeBlanc, Federico, Schenck and Mathews were jointly and individually ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution and received six-month suspended jail sentences.

LeBlanc’s hunting, fishing and trapping privileges were suspended for a period of 10 years while Federico, Schenck and Mathews’ privileges were suspended for eight, seven, and two years, respectively.

In addition, Joseph Caetano, of Massachusetts, and Austin Bridwell, of Florida, both appeared and were sentenced earlier in the case. Caetano was ordered to pay $3,750, received a six-month suspended jail sentence and lost hunting fishing and trapping privileges for 10 years. Bridwell paid $1,400, received a 12-month suspended jail sentence and lost hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for two years.

All defendants will be entered into the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. LeBlanc, Federico, Schenck, Mathews and Caetano cannot accompany anyone hunting, fishing or trapping in Montana during their suspension periods.

The case revealed evidence of at least 48 unlawfully taken game animals. Charges included: failing to wear hunter orange, shooting from the roadway, loan and transfer of hunting licenses, taking an over-limit of game animals, waste of game, possession of unlawfully killed deer and antelope, hunting during a closed season, hunting without a valid license, hunting without a valid permit, failure to tag, felony possession of wildlife and conspiracy to commit an offense.

In addition to the individuals mentioned, the investigation revealed other hunting parties were also committing violations on and around Kerr Ranch. The following defendants were also apprehended and prosecuted during the operation.

Name Fines and Fees Restitution Privilege loss Byron Kerr, Jordan $570 $500 24 months Richard Sample Jr., Olalla, Wash. $3,210 36 months Richard Sample Sr., Leavenworth, Wash. $1,540 $500 24 months Chuck Sample, Port Orchard, Wash. $1,070 $500 24 months Joseph Lockhart, Port Orchard, Wash. $235 Daniel Anderson, Port Hadlock, Wash. $135 Paul Darst, Port Orchard, Wash. $1,540 $500 24 months Michael Jennings, Chimacum, Wash. $2,475 $1000 24 months Kevin Morris, Shelton, Wash. $235 James Hart, Olalla, Wash. $1,205 24 months Bonnie Price, Port Orchard, Wash. $870 24 months William Ashby, Port Orchard, Wash. $940 24 months Jeremy Mullins, Gig Harbor, Wash. $535 24 months Jason Higginbotham, Gig Harbor, Wash. $1,070 $500 24 months Jeff Johnson, Kilkenny, Minn. $135 Steve Simolari, Somers, Conn. $535 $500 24 months Richard Mederios, Acushnet, Mass. $535 $500 24 months Andrade Azevedo, Elkmont, Ala. $535 $500 24 months

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0