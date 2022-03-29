25-pound lake trout leads 2022 Spring Mack Days for biggest fish

At 25.25 pounds, the lake trout turned in by Jade Smith of Charlo on Saturday is the largest caught so far in the 2022 Spring Mack Days at Flathead Lake.

Smith was fishing with veteran Kobe Cox when he landed the 41-inch trout. The winner of the largest fish at the conclusion of the event receives a $500 prize.

In the second weekend of fishing, a total of 1,369 lake trout entries were turned in on Friday. Saturday entries came to 1,085 and on Sunday the total was 721 for a weekend grand total of 3,175 lake trout. Out of the 509 registered anglers, 133 have caught one or more lake trout.

At the other end of the spectrum, the smallest lake trout entries are Kolton Turner's 169 millimeters (6.5 inches) and Mike Benson's 173 mm (6.75 inches) entries. The five weekend winners were: Jack Kirkland-Kalispell $200 and $100 winners Larry Karper of Florence, Bob Turner of Kalispell, and Kolton Turner of Kalispell.

Jason Mahlen from Kalispell is leading the Top Ten Anglers with 402 entries. His catch over the weekend was 94, 28 and 40. In second place is Kolton Turner, with 388 entries, with 74, 72 and 40.

Julie Perkins of Kalispell is leading the Ladies with 76. In second place is Connie Jones of Kalispell with 26.

Brodie Smith of Kalispell is in first place in the 13-17 category with 16 lake trout entries. In second place is Matt Guckenberg Jr. with 12.

The 12 & Under leader is Wyatt Best of Kalispell with six entries. Gage Spring is second with four entries.

The 70 & Over leader is Mike Benson with 240 entries. In second place is Larry Karper with 203.

The first of the Bucket Days was Friday with the Demmons boat out of Missoula turning in four lake trout under 30 inches that weighed in at 24.10 pounds. Second place was the Krogstad boat from Kalispell with a weight of 21.3 pounds.

Tagged $100 lake trout were turned in by Kalispell anglers Jim Flinchbaugh and Jason Mahlen, Ber Yang-Missoula, Paul Soukup-Polson, Matt Brazda-Missoula and Jerry Benson-Plains. Justin Spring of Alberton had a $200 lake trout.

Up to $225,000 will be awarded at the conclusion of 2022 Spring Mack Days. The events are sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and are used to reduce the nonnative lake trout in Flathead Lake to increase populations of native bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout.

The $10,000 tagged lake trout is still waiting for a lucky angler. There are three $5,000, five $1,000 (plus a $1,000 tagged lake trout sponsored by Bretz RV & Marine) and more than 9,000 with $500 to $100 values.

Go to www.mackdays.com for more information. Entries will be taken until the last day of the event. Every fish counts and is entered in the lottery drawings. You can fish as many times as you like Monday through Sunday. Spring Mack Days ends on May 15.

There is no entry fee. Every fish counts for lottery awards and you start getting bonus amounts after your 11th lake trout entry. Amounts go up every 25 fish.

