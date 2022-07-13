3 options for downhill mountain biking

If your idea of mountain biking includes gliding down groomed trails on ski slopes, Montana has some great lift-served options.

Big Sky Resort south of Bozeman boasts 50 miles of mountain biking trails with three chairlifts operating, including a six-person lift, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are about $51 with tax for an adult, $37 for juniors age 7 to 17.

Big Sky also offers bike rentals, along with helmets, elbow and knee pads. You can even book a group or private lesson and roll in the bike rental cost. For more information, check out Big Sky’s website at https://bigskyresort.com/mountain-biking.

Just outside of Anaconda, Discovery Basin has a lift-served bike park boasting 1,050 feet of vertical drop. Every Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the park offers a downhill skills lesson for $30 an hour. The cost to ride the Silver Chief chair for the day is $38, or pay $16 for one ride or $8 and pedal up the mountain for exercise.

Mountain bike rentals are available for $115 a day. A full face helmet is $25 to rent.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online. The park also limits its riders to 100 a day, so plan ahead. For more information, log on to https://www.skidiscovery.com/bike-park/.

Whitefish Mountain Resort in the Flathead Valley offers more than 25 miles of mountain bike trails serviced by two lifts. Another nine miles of cross-country and hiking trails are also available.

Bike rental rates start at $59 for two hours or $92 a day for adults. Helmet and pads can be rented as well.

A three-hour private mountain bike coaching lesson is $179, which will cover three people. Each person beyond that costs an additional $54.

Hours run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on the chair. For more details or to reserve a bike and lesson, log on to https://skiwhitefish.com/bike-rentals/.