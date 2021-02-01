4 old uranium mines reclaimed in Bighorn Mountains

Three hazardous mines abandoned 50 years ago were successfully reclaimed in 2020 in Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains.

From the early 1950s through 1970, the Little Mountain area in the northern Bighorn Mountains experienced a period of uranium exploration and underground mining. The surface and underground disturbance caused by this mining was never reclaimed, leaving numerous physical and radiological hazards behind.

The State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality ̶ Abandoned Mine Land Division submitted the reclamation project proposal to the Bureau of Land Management. The approved project authorized the reclamation of four uranium mine sites, including the 40-acre Lisbon Mine site, the 20-acre Titan Mine site, and two 10-acre Horseshoe Mine sites. Funds were made available through Wyoming’s AML program.

“While there are many other abandoned mines remaining on Wyoming’s landscape that also require reclamation, our hope is that through cooperation with landowners, the BLM, and other land managers, we can make these sites safe for the visiting public, Wyoming’s citizens, and our wildlife," said Marcia Murdock, Wyoming AML Division. "Our work is not done.”