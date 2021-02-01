4 old uranium mines reclaimed in Bighorn Mountains

Three hazardous mines abandoned 50 years ago were successfully reclaimed in 2020 in Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains.
From the early 1950s through 1970, the Little Mountain area in the northern Bighorn Mountains experienced a period of uranium exploration and underground mining. The surface and underground disturbance caused by this mining was never reclaimed, leaving numerous physical and radiological hazards behind.
The State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality ̶ Abandoned Mine Land Division submitted the reclamation project proposal to the Bureau of Land Management. The approved project authorized the reclamation of four uranium mine sites, including the 40-acre Lisbon Mine site, the 20-acre Titan Mine site, and two 10-acre Horseshoe Mine sites. Funds were made available through Wyoming’s AML program.
“While there are many other abandoned mines remaining on Wyoming’s landscape that also require reclamation, our hope is that through cooperation with landowners, the BLM, and other land managers, we can make these sites safe for the visiting public, Wyoming’s citizens, and our wildlife," said Marcia Murdock, Wyoming AML Division. "Our work is not done.”
Contractors from Ten Sleep and Worland, Wyoming, conducted the reclamation work, which included backfilling and closing all hazardous mine openings, backfilling sinkholes, plugging drillholes, reducing and removing dangerous highwalls, and burying radioactive spoil piles and soils. The entire 80 acres of disturbances were recontoured, drainages re-established, and all areas reseeded using native seed mixes.
Reclamation of the mines also improved the health and habitat of the Little Mountain area. During a wildlife survey conducted prior to reclamation, as many as 13 bat species were documented in and around the area of the Horseshoe Mine. The mine closure plan required ingress and egress protection measures be taken to preserve continued use of the mine by the bat populations residing there.