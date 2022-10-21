500 pheasant released at Yellowstone, Grant Marsh WMAs

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff released 500 pheasants at local wildlife management areas earlier this week as part of the agency’s retention, reactivation and recruitment initiative. The birds were raised at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

Yellowstone Wildlife Management Area located north of Ballantine and Grant Marsh WMA north of Hardin each received 250 hens and roosters, though only roosters may be shot by hunters.

The pheasant release program, dubbed “Roosters for Recruitment,” is intended to recruit new hunters by promoting hunter success and providing additional hunting opportunities for hunters of all ages.

Pheasant releases have taken place at many other FWP-managed WMAs across the state. Additional releases are planned for November.

The statewide pheasant hunting season is currently open and will close Jan. 1, 2023. Hunters may harvest three male pheasants daily.

Pheasant and other upland bird hunting regulations can be found online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/hunt/regulations/2022/2022-upgbrd-final-web.pdf.