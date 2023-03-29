A total of 8,773 lake trout entries have been turned in during the first two weeks of the 2023 Spring Mack Days fishing event on Flathead Lake.

There are seven weekends left so it is not too late to enter before the event concludes on May 13. Entries are taken until the last day.

Catching the $10,000 tagged lake trout is still possible. There are also three fish worth $5,000, six worth $1,000 and more than 9,000 with values from $100-$500. Tom Kemppainen of Columbia Falls netted a $200 fish.

Kolton Turner of Kalispell is leading the Top 10 anglers with a total of 545 fish. He is followed by Jason Mahlen, Kalispell, with 400;Robert Turner, Kalispell, with 379; Jerry Benson, Plains, with 345; and Mike Benson, Lonepine, with 307.

Leah Banyai of Lakeside has 93 to lead the Ladies. She is followed by Connie Jones, Kalispell, with 30; Julie Perkins, Kalispell, with 23; Amanda Hoback, Arlee, with five; and Desiree McIlhargey, Kalispell, with three.

Wyatt Best of Florence is leading the 12 & Under with three, Hunter McIlhargey of Kalispell has two, and Chloe McIlhargey has one.

Brodie Smith of Kalispell is first in the 13-17 bracket with 52 and Josey McIlhargey of Kalispell is second with 19.

If you have never fished Flathead Lake and want to get involved in Mack Days, talk to the local tackle shops for tips. There are also fishing videos on the website mackdays.com along with tips, fish ID, rules, an entry page and more.

Bull trout and westslope cutthroat were once the dominate fish in Flathead Lake and were an important part of generations of native and nonnative people who depended on the fish for food. Mack Days is geared to depressing the competitive lake trout populations.

The event is sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and sanctioned by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.