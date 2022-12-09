A few simple and sane ideas for outdoor Christmas gift giving

I was about to write my annual outdoor Christmas wish list with gift suggestions for all to ponder, but then I recently read that Americans are suffering from massive credit card debt.

The folks at WalletHub (a personal finance group) report that we Americans carry nearly $1 trillion in credit card debt. That comes to about $6,569 per adult, according to one source.

Let’s face it, most things in general cost more. It’s way past time to be careful with our cash. Far be it from me to recommend folks go overboard with their spending.

So rather than go crazy and suggest cool new e-bikes, carbon fiber mountain bikes, trips to Thailand to rock climb on the beach, or an awesome new fishing boat for that teenage daughter showing a bit of interest in fly fishing, let’s tamp down the dollar signs and go small and simple. I’ve compiled a few ideas that most people who go outside can use and won’t cost much more than a nice lunch downtown.

In this list, I’m leaning toward utility (think consumables), such as things that get used up and need replacing. For example, rather than buying a set of fancy schmancy skis, I’m suggesting thermal underwear.

If you frequent the second-hand stores, bargains can often be found on nearly new outdoor items such as snowshoes, ski poles or outdoor wear.

For winter recreators, items such as buffs, beanies, gloves or warm knee-high socks always seem to be in demand.

Cyclists can be tougher to shop for because most things biking aren’t cheap. I’m always wearing out a set of tires each year and they can cost most of a $100 bill to replace. Cheaper items include gloves, water bottles, socks, lights, padded shorts, nutrition products or perhaps a professional tune-up. I think of my son every time I clip on the handlebar headlight he gave me one Christmas.

Hikers/backpackers might like consumables such as freeze-dried meals, gas canisters, headlamps, guidebooks, socks, snack bars, water bottles or bladders, sporks, pocket knives, bear spray, tent waterproofing spray, etc.

Anglers and hunters can also use consumables such as flies or bullets or arrows or line or similar things as hikers.

Rock climbers can always use more carabiners to replace worn ones, chalk, snack bars, guidebooks, gas money or gym passes.

If you get stuck for ideas, there’s always food. One Christmas my daughter gave me a box of Clif bars (an edible flavor) and they were much appreciated, lasting me several months on several adventures.

Good luck with an affordable gift-giving season this year.

Outings

With new layers of snow on the ground, Harriman State Park has started packing trails with snowmobiles and has begun to set tracks. The park is now charging “Winter Access Fees” of $6 per person for plowing and grooming. That fee is in addition to entrance fees to the park. Trails should be in good shape for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, but call ahead before hauling a fat bike or skate skis up to the park.

Grand Teton National Park’s Teton Park Road is groomed twice a week for skiers from the Taggart and Bradley Lake Trailhead parking lot to the Signal Mountain Lodge. For more information on the park’s winter use, go to www.nps.gov/thingstodo/teton-park-road-winter.htm.

The Nordic ski trails in the Mink Creek area just south of Pocatello opened on Dec. 2 and have been groomed for classic and skate skiing. The fee area has about 12 miles of trails and is operated by the city of Pocatello, the Forest Service and volunteers. Some of the trails are dog friendly. The variety of trails offer something for beginners to experts. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, there is an onsite gear rental building that also sells passes. For more information on the trails, go to www.pocatello.us/313/East-Fork-Mink-Creek-Nordic-Center.