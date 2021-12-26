A reminder about safe ice thicknesses

It’s been awhile since there was ice on the rivers and reservoirs, so here's a reminder of what's safe to walk, skate, drive or ice fish on from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
• Blue or “clear” ice is usually hard. Watch out for opaque, gray, dark or porous spots in the ice that could be weak, soft areas. Ice also tends to thin more quickly at the shorelines.
• Note areas on the ice that look “different” … they usually are. Many times, thinner areas of ice (caused by springs, gas pockets, sunken islands, points, etc.) have a different color or look to them. Use extreme caution or stay away from these areas.
• The following are recommended MINIMUM ice thickness guidelines (for good, clear ice*): Remember, NO ICE is 100% safe.
Under 4 inches: STAY OFF!
4 inches: ice fishing or other activities on foot
7 inches: snowmobile or ATV
10 inches: car or small pickup**
12 inches: medium truck**
**not recommended, but if you must, proceed at your own risk!
*for white ice or “snow ice,” double the above minimums
• Test the ice ahead of you with an ice spud bar or an auger.
• Watch for pressure ridges. These are areas of open water or thin ice where the ice has cracked and heaved due to expansion from freezing.
• Don’t leave children or pets unsupervised on the ice.
• Lakes and ponds do not freeze at the same thickness all over. Some ponds have windmills to aerate water for fish survival, and ice may be thin near these areas.
• Moving water — rivers, streams and springs — weaken ice by wearing it away from underneath. Avoid going on ice on rivers and streams, or where a river or stream enters a lake, pond or reservoir.
• The least safe ice usually occurs early and late in the season, when the weather is warmer and less predictable.
• It's OK to wear a life jacket (PFD) or carry a throwable floatation device while out on the ice — safe ice anglers and recreationists do it all the time.
• Dress warm but practical. Many styles of ice fishing jackets and bibs provide extra buoyancy to help keep you afloat if you do fall through.
• Before you leave the house, tell someone where you plan to go and when you plan to return.