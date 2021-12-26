A reminder about safe ice thicknesses

• Test the ice ahead of you with an ice spud bar or an auger.

• Watch for pressure ridges. These are areas of open water or thin ice where the ice has cracked and heaved due to expansion from freezing.

• Don’t leave children or pets unsupervised on the ice.

• Lakes and ponds do not freeze at the same thickness all over. Some ponds have windmills to aerate water for fish survival, and ice may be thin near these areas.

• Moving water — rivers, streams and springs — weaken ice by wearing it away from underneath. Avoid going on ice on rivers and streams, or where a river or stream enters a lake, pond or reservoir.

• The least safe ice usually occurs early and late in the season, when the weather is warmer and less predictable.

• It's OK to wear a life jacket (PFD) or carry a throwable floatation device while out on the ice — safe ice anglers and recreationists do it all the time.

• Dress warm but practical. Many styles of ice fishing jackets and bibs provide extra buoyancy to help keep you afloat if you do fall through.