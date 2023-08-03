Gathering more than 1,000 place names from three of Montana’s most popular mountain ranges, Jeff Strickler has penned a most compelling book and a must have for those who would trek their wilderness trails and climb the pinnacles.

Strickler's recent release follows up on his highly acclaimed book "Bozeman's Backyard — Names in the Madison, Gallatin and Bridger Ranges". And like that work, in this one Strickler tells a story, of geography and history. The result is a colorful treasure of facts that enlightens your mind and gives answers to questions.

From Abandoned Lake to Woodchuck Ridge, tales and profiles of individuals that lead to the naming of peaks, lakes and virtually every bit of this high-country geography fill 280 pages in "Meanings in the Mountains: Place Names in the Absaroka-Beartooths & Crazies".

People, places, waterways, landmarks, and summits — some well heard of and many unknown to most of us — give personality, texture and definition to a diverse and exciting landscape.

Did you know that Arapooash Lake in the Beartooth was named after a great Crow War Chief? Translated it means Sour Belly.

Then there is B-47 Ridge. In 1962 an Air Force B-47 bomber on a training mission from Texas crashed into the Absaroka Mountains, and debris from the plane is still to be found on this ridge on Emigrant Peak.

How did Crazy Peak and the Crazy Mountains get their names? Not a simple answer.

He writes, "We tend to look at the names on our maps as reference tags that just tell you where you are, and identify which mountain, lake or stream that you are on. But the names on this land also tell stories. They tell of the history, ecology and the hopes and dreams of the people who came before us. There are whispers of the past and a reflection of the nature that we find in our mountains and forests.”

Warning: the book may lead you on new adventures as you may want to assemble a bucket list from the numerous sites, and, with this newfound knowledge, make plans to search them out.

Jeff Strickler did far more than just put words on paper to publish a book; he put his heart and humor into the writing and research.

Time and space, well done. You won’t be disappointed in "Place Names in the Absaroka-Beartooths & Crazies".