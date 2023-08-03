A project that would poison rainbow trout on Buffalo Creek in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness and restock the stream with Yellowstone cutthroat trout has been approved by the Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor. Work could begin next year.

The agency released its decision on Thursday after replying to objections filed by the conservation group Wilderness Watch.

One of the group’s objections was the use of motorized equipment and a helicopter inside the wilderness. In response, the Forest Service reduced the number of flights by requiring that restocking of cutthroat trout be done without the aircraft.

A description of the project provides details about how equipment- and personnel-intensive the project will be.

Three camps for workers would be set up, in addition to the use of the Buffalo Creek cabin. “Forty-five total pack stock would be used over four separate days to mobilize over 6,000 pounds of food, gear and equipment to and from field camps. Helicopters would be used to transport 4,923 pounds of rotenone and treatment equipment to, within, and from the project area.”

The helicopter work “would require up to 15 landings on four separate days with a total of 12,446 pounds of gear and equipment airlifted. The total number of equipment transport landings are not to exceed 45 over the project duration.

“The total number of aircraft landings over the 10-year duration of the project will not exceed 81.”

In all, 46 miles of the stream would be treated with the fish poison rotenone. In addition, 11 acres of Hidden Lake would be treated as well as beaver ponds.

Another one of the helicopter’s jobs would be to spray the 25 acres across two large meadows with fish poison.

“This is because these features are too large (up to 200 feet across), deep, and numerous to be treated solely by hand,” the decision said.

The agencies are cooperating to remove the nonnative fish because they have been one of the main sources for hybridization of cutthroat trout downstream. Buffalo Creek is a tributary to Slough Creek, where the two fish have interbred. The bottom of Buffalo Creek and Slough Creek are in Yellowstone National Park which has been working to eradicate nonnative fish.

“This project is crucial for the long-term viability of native fisheries,” said Mike Thom, Gardiner District Ranger, in a statement.

Although Buffalo Creek was historically fishless, it was stocked with rainbow trout in the 1920s. Returning the stream to a fishless state would reduce the amount of refuge for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, the decision notice said. The fish need cool waters to survive and the remote stream could protect them from invasive species and disease.

“Removing nonnative rainbow trout benefits not only Yellowstone cutthroat trout but also the watershed's native invertebrates and amphibians that coevolved with Yellowstone cutthroat trout,” the Forest Service wrote in its decision.

The project was first proposed in 2021. The Park Service recently released its proposal to treat Buffalo Creek where it flows through Yellowstone.