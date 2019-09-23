Montana State Parks is moving forward with the installation of eight new campsites to the existing campground at Ackley Lake State Park. The project will also include the installation of fire rings and picnic tables for each site.
The additional sites will provide increased opportunity for overnight camping at the park. During the peak season the campground frequently exceeds capacity forcing visitors into overflow camping without fire rings or picnic tables.
The campground expansion is made possible through a collaboration between Montana State Parks and the Ackley Lake Club, which is providing financial and volunteer support.
The project was open for a 30 day public comment period. Two comments were received from the public, both in support of the project.
To view the decision notice and draft environmental assessment now viewed as the final EA, visit: stateparks.mt.gov and click on “Public Comment & Notices”.