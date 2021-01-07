The unpredictability of weather, wars and catastrophic events have always required adventure travel businesses to be prepared for the unexpected.

Then came 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Suddenly, on a worldwide scale, nothing was certain.

“It’s been ugly,” said Allan Wright, founder of Zephyr Adventures, based in Red Lodge. “We did a lot of stuff internationally, and everything got canceled.”

According to a fall survey conducted by the University of Montana Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, 53% of the state’s outfitter and guide businesses that responded to the query temporarily closed their doors. Another 6% shuttered their operations permanently. Bookings were down by 74% and inquiries from travelers had dropped by 62%.

Cory Lawrence, CEO of Bozeman-based Off the Beaten Path outdoor travel company, said words could hardly describe the difficulties for his business in 2020.

“It was a calamitous year,” he said, with business down more than 60%.

The U.S. Travel Association estimated more than 45 million jobs were lost in travel and tourism businesses in 2020.

Optimistic

Ever the optimists, adventure travel company owners see their business picking up in 2021.

“It has the potential to be unprecedented in a positive way,” Lawrence said.

Off the Beaten path has long incorporated Montana tours into its business. Although Wright led some of his outings in Montana, now he is focusing anew on the state. With its wide-open spaces, quaint small towns, low population and proximity to Yellowstone and Glacier national parks, he’s banking on Montana to be an even more attractive option to cautious travelers. To service that niche, he created a new offshoot of his other businesses, called Travel Montana (not to be confused with the state's travel marketing division), designed specifically for adventures in the Big Sky State.

“Montana has pretty much everything — mountains, lakes, rivers, cool small towns and two national parks,” Wright said. “Montana truly is one of the top adventure destinations in the world.”

Dax Schieffer, director of Voices of Montana Tourism, said the state’s tourism industry may be well positioned to rebound in 2021 for other reasons, as well. With cruise ships and indoor venues seeming unsafe, the outdoors are a healthy option. Fewer people flying has increased the airline industry’s interest in serving more remote places like Montana, he said. The key, Schieffer added, will be educating visitors about enjoying the outdoors safely while also spreading people out to more places than just Glacier and Yellowstone parks.

Domestic

Wright and Lawrence expect the growth in travel to start slowly, picking up by summer as vaccines become more available and people recreate outside in warmer weather. By fall 2021, international travel could see an increase if all goes well, Wright predicted, although some countries may require visitors to be vaccinated. Quantas airlines is already requiring international travelers to be vaccinated.

"We're longing to travel and explore the world," Lawrence said, but older travelers aren't likely to feel comfortable until a vaccine is available.

Lawrence said government relief efforts during the pandemic have largely ignored the travel industry, which he said has been “ravaged,” while larger industries with D.C. lobbyists get attention. He hopes to see that change in 2021.

Schieffer took that idea a bit further, noting many service industries that travelers enjoy were also hit hard bu the pandemic, like restaurants and bars.

"They are only made possible by visitors bringing dollars into our economy," he said.

Less airline travel as a way to decrease his business’ carbon footprint will be one of the outcomes of 2020 for Wright’s business going forward.

“Now is the perfect time to do this and create an ethic to take fewer, more meaningful vacations,” he said.

Expectant

Uncertainty is a byproduct of the adventure travel business.

“The reality is I’ve never been in control of my own business,” Wright said. “We’re always beholden to our customers.”

For example, Wright said he could craft a tour he thinks is great, but if no one signs up for it the trip is doomed. So the businesses have focused on learning from their previous clients what’s important. They’ve also adapted by using direct appeals to keep their customers informed.

A large part of the problem for travel companies is not knowing what changes or requirements might come next.

"Our industry is used to contingency planning," Lawrence said, citing the World Trade Center bombing and SARS outbreak as examples of tragedies that forced travelers and travel companies to alter their plans. "But nothing we've been through prepared us for the bite the COVID pandemic has put on us.

“We’re expecting another volatile, wild year,” he added.

