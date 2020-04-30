Agencies in northwestern Wyoming gear up for antler rush

The western Wyoming antler rush is different this year, and not just because it's happening amid a global pandemic - there are regulatory changes, too. The town of Jackson has asked shed hunters to stay home. Those who do arrive from out of state will be violating an unenforceable recommendation from Gov. Mark Gordon, which has asked people crossing into Wyoming before May 8 to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"We're still asking visitors to postpone vacation travel to Wyoming at this time," the governor said in a press conference last Friday. "We remain concerned about the travel of potentially infected individuals to our state."

Authorities like Jackson Police Chief Todd Smith are planning for a crowd, though it's tough to say if the 800 to 1,000 or so shed hunters who normally come will actually show up.

"You can't stop them from coming," Smith said. "There's no order that prevents that."

Some of the shed hunters drawn here are in the commercial antler business, he said, and this is their livelihood. If they do arrive, it'll be one of the first major influxes of visitors to Jackson Hole after six weeks of very minimal tourism.