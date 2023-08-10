Imagine a lake up to 4 miles wide and 31 miles long submerging the Yellowstone River and 32,000 acres of the Paradise Valley, south of Livingston.

There would be no concerts at Pine Creek Café or Emigrant’s Old Saloon. Chico Hot Springs might have beach-front property. Fly fishing for fat, educated trout on Nelson’s, Armstrong’s or Depuy spring creeks would be impossible. Historic family ranches and wildlife habitat would be flooded. One of the most popular and scenic stretches of the Yellowstone River for trout fishing, camping and floating would be replaced by 4 million acre feet of standing water.

There are a lot of people to thank that a dam was never built, and one of them will be posthumously recognized this month with the dedication of a new fishing access site named in his honor — Jim Posewitz. The site will be close to where, in 1963, the Bureau of Reclamation first imagined the Allenspur Dam — where the Paradise Valley narrows at limestone cliffs near its northern extremity. The Jim Posewitz Free River fishing access, just south of Livingston, includes three interpretive panels discussing the dam issue.

“Jim happened to be one of those people with leadership talent, who took the opportunity to educate a broad spectrum of people about the benefits of leaving water in the river, all at the same time the public was embracing Earth Day,” said Gayle Joslin, a retired Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologist and Posewitz’s life partner.

“Without his hard work, and others like him, we wouldn’t have the Yellowstone we do today,” said Mike Duncan, Region 3 fisheries manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. He was speaking in a 2020 Fresh Tracks video about the river titled “The Dam That Never Was: A Conservation Story of the Yellowstone River.”

Although the Allenspur Dam’s creation was first outlined in the 1960s, it wasn’t until the 1970s that it seemed closer to a reality. That’s when a proposal surfaced to make Eastern Montana and northern Wyoming the coal-powered boiler room for an energy-hungry nation.

The idea was outlined in a 1971 study by the Bureau of Reclamation that identified 42 coal-fired electrical plants in five western states, half of them in Montana. To support coal-generated power, the North Central Power Study suggested the damming of the Yellowstone River near Livingston to provide a steady supply of water to coal plants.

“What they needed was a third of this river, essentially to dry her up,” Posewitz said in the Fresh Tracks video.

Dams on the Shoshone River, above Buffalo Bill Reservoir in Wyoming, and the Tongue River were also proposed to meet the needs for cooling the coal generating electrical plants near mines. Large water conduits would extend from Hardin, Miles City and Boysen Reservoir to Gillette, Wyoming.

“In presenting this report, the participants wish to make certain that those persons and agencies directly involved, and the public at large, understand that the participants fully recognize the very real concern for the environment,” the report stated in its introduction. “The participants fully intend such development of generation will be responsive to this concern, will be studied in detail with respect to the accumulative impact on the environment, and will incorporate whatever methods and facilities are necessary to minimize this impact.”

Livingston residents were largely united in their opposition.

“I don’t really see any unified support for it,” John Sullivan, the “youthful editor of the Livingston Enterprise,” told the Billings Gazette in 1972. “People out in the valley are pretty much up in arms about it.”

Central to the Livingston dam proposal being shot down was Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ determined work. (Back then, the agency was named the Montana Department of Fish and Game.) The agency’s wildlife and fisheries studies of the undammed Yellowstone River, and potential impacts if it were dammed, helped convince Montana residents and lawmakers to keep the Yellowstone River free-flowing.

Helping drive FWP’s research and public information process was Jim Posewitz, leader of the agency’s Environment and Information Division.

“The thing about Jim Posewitz is that he was really good at looking at all of the angles,” said Bob Martinka, who helped gather baseline data as a Fish and Game ecologist working for Posewitz. “You didn’t work for Jim, you worked with him. He was a teacher and a mentor.”

He was also the father of six sons at the time he undertook the fight to protect the Yellowstone River. Even though he was only 8 years old, Andrew Posewitz remembers his father’s stress from working on the issue.

“He put his job on the line,” Andrew said, and the biologists who helped write the studies worked long hours to outline the nuanced arguments for keeping the river free-flowing.

“You don’t go into a battle without having the truth on your side,” Posewitz said in the Fresh Tracks video. “And we could stand before power if we had the truth.”

Posewitz died in 2020 at the age of 85. The Wisconsin native left behind a legacy of conservation activism, not just in Montana, but for anyone who reads his short treatise on ethical hunting, “Beyond Fair Chase.”

In 1961, after graduating from Montana State University, he began his 32-year career with Fish and Game, first working as a fisheries biologist. Back then, his research helped prevent more damming of the Missouri River upstream from Fort Peck Reservoir. That stretch of water is now part of the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

“While arguments about coal mining heated the state's political atmosphere, Montana's legislature dramatically changed the scene, first in 1973 with the passage of the Water Use Act and then in 1974 when it enacted the Yellowstone Moratorium,” wrote William Lang in a 1985 issue of “Montana: The Magazine Of Western History." “The Water Use Act revolutionized the water allocation system in Montana by forcing major users to acquire a state permit. The Yellowstone Moratorium halted any significant allocation of the river's water for three years and asked public agencies to estimate how much of the Yellowstone's water should be reserved for their future use. Industrial applicants for Yellowstone water would have to wait their turn.”

“There was this cultural mindset about water and the cliché 'use it or lose it,' and what I was advocating for was 'No, leave it in the river,'” Posewitz told reporter Tom Kuglin in an interview. "That was a major shift in thinking about rivers. They were no longer just something to be sucked dry for other economic purposes."

Fresh out of journalism school at the University of Montana in 1976, Rich Landers signed on to help produce a special edition of Montana Outdoors magazine, FWP’s publication, “detailing the findings of fish and wildlife research on the Yellowstone River,” he said. Landers would later move on to a long career as the outdoor reporter for the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington.

“The data were overwhelmingly in support of maintaining a free-flowing Yellowstone and securing minimum flows to sustain fish and wildlife,” Landers wrote in an email. “Why keep this a secret? Montana Fish and Game officials concluded. A captivating documentary film, ‘Yellowstone Concerto,’ also was commissioned.

“Jim Posewitz, or Poz, as we called him, loomed over the projects with enthusiasm, urgency, positivity and a gift for getting people to recognize aesthetic values that have no price tag,” Landers added. “Fish and wildlife science could make a difference, he said. Give lawmakers the facts on maintaining a minimum flow in the Yellowstone to sustain fish and wildlife.”

In the introduction to the 48-page publication, Fish and Game director Wes Woodgerd wrote, “In our agricultural-industrial society, it's next to impossible to protect a free river. Nearly all of our great rivers have been essentially undone. In striving for the Yellowstone's preservation, we are, in a sense, reaching for a star; but it's not unreachable.”

To attract national attention, writers from The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and even Penthouse flew over the river, dams and coal fields as part of a press tour funded by a distillery that made Yellowstone Bourbon. The next day, the reporters got to float and fish the Yellowstone River in what one writer described as the “cocktail campaign.” Life magazine featured “a 10-page color photo essay” on the topic titled “Great River in Crisis,” writer Nick Bergmann reported.

Locals formed the Allenspur Committee to Save the Upper Yellowstone.

“It was Jim’s strategic mind and unabashed optimism that spawned so many successful efforts and brought them across the finish line,” Joslin said.

In 1978, the project was killed following a two-month public hearing. The State Board of Natural Resources set aside more than half the Yellowstone River’s water for fish, wildlife and water quality protection, the Billings Gazette reported on Dec. 16 in a front page story. One writer called it the “most important agency decision ever enacted in the history of Montana.” As a repercussion, two years later Posewitz’s division was eliminated and everyone who worked on the project for Fish and Game was reassigned.

What drove Jim Posewitz to fight the Allenspur Dam’s construction was saving a free-flowing river so later generations would be able to see and experience a wild waterway. A large percentage of Posewitz’s ashes were scattered near the proposed dam site so he could watch the river run free. At first, Andrew said his father considered having his ashes spread in the Yellowstone River, but later decided he didn’t want them washed downstream to St. Louis.

The handout at his memorial service noted, “As you so often reminded us, the battle for wild places and our natural resources is never over; each victory simply sets the stage for the next battle.”