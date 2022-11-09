Allied rescue mission in Serbia recalled as Veterans Day nears

The largest rescue operation of Allied air crew members behind enemy lines occurred in an unlikely looking farm field in Serbia near the small town of Pranjani.

Gregory A. Freeman authored a book about the feat titled “The Forgotten 500, The Untold Story of the Men Who Risked All for the Greatest Rescue Mission of World War II.” In the book Freeman writes, “The list of challenges and potential problems seemed never ending: The airman had to evade capture until the rescue could be organized; they had to build an airstrip large enough for C-47s without any tools and without the Germans finding out; then the planes had to make it in and out without being shot down.”

About two hours south of the capital city of Belgrade, a memorial has been built at the site where the C-47 cargo planes landed to evacuate some of the airmen. The memorial is built to the scale of one of the airplanes to give visitors an idea of how incredible a feat it was to land such a large aircraft in the dark on this remote hilltop.

Organized by the Office of Strategic Services – the U.S. intelligence agency during World War II and forerunner of the CIA – Operation Halyard launched the rescue planes from airbases in Italy to the homemade airfield in 1944.

At the time, the area was part of Nazi-occupied Yugoslavia. The country had broken into two political factions, one communist Partisans and the other royalist Chetniks, loyal to King Peter’s government in exile. Chetnik soldiers and peasants helped hide, feed and house the airmen until a rescue operation could be formulated and approved.

According to Freeman’s book, the story of Operation Halyard was concealed for decades to deny “credit to the heroic rescuers and the foreign ally who gave his life to help.” That ally was Gen. Draza Mihailovich, who was executed by the communist regime that took over after the war.

Every third Saturday in September there is a Day of Remembrance held at the site, where today Serbian and American flags are flown side by side. For more on the memorial, visit www.halyardmission.org.