Alone in the wilds: Idaho man shares experience on reality TV show

During a recent interview, Hayes was able to talk about the basics of his experience but not allowed to reveal how long he lasted or details of anything that hasn’t already aired.

“You just have to wait and see,” he said.

Season eight of the show was filmed last fall and was the first to be set in occupied grizzly bear country — Chilko Lake in British Columbia, Canada.

“There were bears all over that place. There was just bears everywhere,” he said. “I think everybody ran into bears.”

But his first wildlife encounter was with another predator, one he knows well. Hayes was cooking on his first day when he heard a twig snap and soon spotted a mountain lion only about 30 feet away. The experience was shown on Episode 1 of the show.

“I was shocked. There is lions all over these mountains. North Idaho is full of lions,” he told the Lewiston Tribune. “I have spent a lot of time in the backcountry, and I have never seen a lion like that, so close and just doing his thing.”