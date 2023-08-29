American Prairie's 4,960-acre Wild Horse property is now open to the public and has been enrolled in Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Block Management Program.

The land was purchased earlier this year and borders the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Korsbeck Waterfowl Production Area. The inclusion of Wild Horse expands American Prairie's total enrollment in Block Management to 82,551 acres for the upcoming hunting season, spread across 11 properties.