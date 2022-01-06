Angler spent months chasing native trout across the West

“It wasn’t just about going out and catching the fish,” Booton said. “He wanted to learn as much as he could about the area, about the species. Knowing he was doing that for all his species, it was impressive.”

After several months of adventures, it was time for Ritz’s final fish. He said he was anxious as he drove to California’s Lassen National Forest to pursue the Eagle Lake rainbow in its namesake waterway.

For Ritz, it was an emotional weekend as he concluded the venture that had consumed much of the last five months of his life. But in many ways it didn’t feel like it was over.

“I thought I would feel like I had done something and it was behind me,” Ritz said. “It’s only made me want to do more of it.”

Community, conservation

Ritz credited the kindness of other anglers, like Prettyman, Booton and more, for helping him complete the challenge so quickly. He said the experience restored his faith in humanity.

“There are a lot of people that are just giving of themselves in a way that is so inspiring,” Ritz said. “This would not have been possible without the people who helped me.”