The next time you drive over the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway — located between Cody, Wyoming, and Yellowstone National Park's Northeast Entrance — take a tour guide along.

No, you don't have to pick up a person. Instead, all you need to do is download a new app on your smart phone or tablet.

The tour is accessed through the free TravelStorys app. Your phone’s GPS prompts the tour to describe various scenes along the highway such as geology, wildlife habitat, fire ecology, historic sites and more.

The tour is approximately 45 miles long and includes 11 separate GPS-triggered scripts, called geotags. The tour should be downloaded in advance. Once downloaded, no cell service is required to use the tour.

“There is so much more to this drive than our spectacular Wyoming scenery," said Ryan Hauck, executive director of Cody Yellowstone. "Historical scenes such as the flight of the Nez Perce and stories about the plentiful wildlife that roam the region are highlighted in engaging detail.”

The free app is available at www.codyyellowstone.org or the TravelStorys website. Cody Yellowstone also has “Historic Downtown Cody,” “Cody to Yellowstone” and “Hemingway Highways” tours available.

The Hemingway Highways tour explores Route 14 and Highway 20 between Yellowstone Lake and Cody. It's narrated by Ernest Hemingway's granddaughter, Mariel Hemingway.

The Cody to Yellowstone tour will narrate for travelers driving between Cody and Fishing Bridge in Yellowstone National Park, passing through Wapiti, Sylvan Pass, the East Entrance to Yellowstone and Yellowstone Lake.

On the walking tour of historic downtown Cody, listeners can travel back to the frontier days of Buffalo Bill.