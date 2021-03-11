APR bison pass first round of testing under agreement with Phillips County Conservation District

In the wake of a recent agreement with the Phillips County Conservation District, the American Prairie Reserve announced that testing of its bison herd found no evidence of disease.

In January 2021, an adjustment board appointed by the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation approved a new bison grazing and disease management agreement between the groups. Under the deal APR has a 10-year variance from the Phillips County bison grazing ordinance during which it agreed to expanding current testing of its herd and sharing the outcome of the tests.

Ninety-seven bison were tested for a range of diseases by the Montana Department of Livestock Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Bozeman. One test was forwarded and conducted by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

