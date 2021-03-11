APR bison pass first round of testing under agreement with Phillips County Conservation District

In the wake of a recent agreement with the Phillips County Conservation District, the American Prairie Reserve announced that testing of its bison herd found no evidence of disease.
In January 2021, an adjustment board appointed by the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation approved a new bison grazing and disease management agreement between the groups. Under the deal APR has a 10-year variance from the Phillips County bison grazing ordinance during which it agreed to expanding current testing of its herd and sharing the outcome of the tests.
Ninety-seven bison were tested for a range of diseases by the Montana Department of Livestock Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Bozeman. One test was forwarded and conducted by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory.
The results show that all 97 bison are negative for brucellosis, Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis, Bovine Viral Diarrhea and Johne's disease. The bison samples did carry antibodies for several less-significant diseases, including Bluetongue, Parainfluenza 3 and Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease. According to the veterinarian conducting the examinations, all three diseases are known to be prevalent or endemic in livestock and wildlife across Montana, and exposure was not a concern, according to an APR press release.
As the bison samples were being drawn in January, the veterinarian examined all tested bison and reported that they appeared to be healthy and showed no clinical signs of disease. The animals were re-examined in mid-February, and again there was no evidence of clinical disease found.
“Herd health is just as important to us as it is to our neighbors,” said Scott Heidebrink, senior bison restoration manager for APR. “Our bison have been sourced from herds that have been brucellosis-free for several decades. We carefully follow all of the guidelines set by the Montana Department of Livestock, and are very glad to be working with the Phillips County Conservation District to fulfill the terms of our bison agreement with them.”