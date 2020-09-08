Art dealer whose treasure sent hunters scouring US West dies

The treasure spurred an almost a cult-like following - many people quit their jobs to dedicate themselves to the search. Others depleted their life savings, and some people died searching for it. Law enforcement officers in New Mexico and elsewhere had asked Fenn to call off the hunt, saying people were putting themselves in danger to find the valuable haul.

Fenn rebuffed those requests, saying it wouldn't be fair to those who spent time and money looking for the treasure chest.

He tried to narrow the scope for treasure hunters, repeatedly saying the 40-pound chest was neither in a dangerous location nor one where an old man couldn't schlep it alone. But plenty of searchers forgot, disregarded or didn't hear about that promise of accessibility.

After announcing that the riches had been found, Fenn had mixed feelings, saying he was a bit sad that the chase was over.

"I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries," he posted on his website earlier this summer.