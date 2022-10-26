At 10,000-feet, Albino Lake offers high-altitude angling in Beartooth Mountains

It’s six miles with a mild elevation gain of 500 feet to reach Albino Lake in the Beartooth Mountains. Unfortunately, most of that gain comes in the last half mile, right when your legs are ready for a rest.

This is the first lake in Montana along Trail No. 614/620 that starts at Island Lake in Wyoming. So anglers need a Montana and Wyoming fishing license if they want to legally fish along the way to this high-mountain water located in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness on the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Albino is stocked with Yellowstone cutthroat trout, which the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks says are abundant. The fish are able to survive in the 39-acre lake, at an elevation of almost 10,000 feet, because the lake has a maximum depth of 149 feet.

The lake was last stocked in 2019, when more than 7,300 fish were planted. Another 7,800 are scheduled to be planted in 2023.

Because the lake sits at such a high elevation, there is not much for firewood or shelter from the wind. Flat campsites can also be hard to locate, since half of the lake is along a rockslide and another quarter is somewhat marshy.

Hikers looking for better camping might stay at Becker Lake along the way and hike up to Albino for the fishing or scenery. This is also a good spot to take off from to climb up 11,399-foot Lonesome Mountain, which overlooks the lake from the west.

I’m guessing the name comes from the steep cliffs that rise 1,400 feet on the east side of the lake. Although not white, they are lightly colored, as are many of the boulders exposed around the south shore of the lake.

On the way in, we had an unusual encounter with another hiker who, when finding out we were going to Albino, encouraged us to urinate close to our tents so we could see the area’s mountain goats up close. Mountain goats will lick at the urine spots, especially on rocks, searching for salt. Mountain goats, like all wild animals, are unpredictable. So we chose not to take the hiker’s advice.

A tip of the hat to Ralph Saunders, of Rocky Mountain Surveys, for his great maps of the Beartooth Mountains. These include stocking schedules and the type of fish which comes in handy for anglers. It also shows off-trail routes, which is helpful in the Beartooths where trail can become scarce above tree line.