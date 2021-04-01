Audubon petitions to halt bird killing at Miles City hatchery

“Migratory Bird Depredation Permits are issued only after deterrents such as hazing and harassing of offending birds, and/or habitat modification repeatedly prove unsuccessful,” the USFWS wrote in response to a query about the situation. “If a depredation permit is issued, permittees are expected to continue using nonlethal measures to deter birds from the area in conjunction with any authorized trapping or killing. The goal is to resolve or reduce the depredation issue, while minimizing lethal take of migratory birds. “

Regele and more than 600 people who have signed Yellowstone Valley Audubon's petition think there has to be a better way than shooting birds, especially considering Miles City had been home to the easternmost population of osprey along the Yellowstone River.

“They haven’t given us anything substantial to indicate they are interested in coming up with a solution,” he said.