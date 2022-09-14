Badlands National Park is actually quite good

Badlands get a bad rap. Take Badlands National Park for instance. It’s a beautiful place if you can see beauty in rugged, weathered hills. At sunrise and sunset are the best times to view the features, also the coolest if you are visiting in the warm-weather months.

Located just south of Wall, South Dakota, the park features a paved route from that side – known as the Pinnacles Entrance – east to the less colorfully named Northeast Entrance. Along the route are pullouts with reader boards with information on ancient hunters, crazy homesteaders who disassembled mowers to carry them atop buttes so they could cut the grass for livestock, and a fossil walking trail.

In between are stunning views each way you look. At one point, on a clear day, you can see 30 miles south.

This is all in what’s known as the North Unit. The park also has a South Unit that is accessed off less traveled routes, like Highways 27 and 22, and the Palmer Creek Unit inside the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Add them all together and there are 240,000 acres to explore.

The Arikara were the first tribe known to have lived in the region, followed by the Sioux, also known as the Lakota.

Actor Frances McDormand gave the park a higher profile with her 2020 movie “Nomadland,” directed by Jessica Bruder. During the film, McDormand’s character works and spends time in the park.

For wildlife, there are bighorn sheep, bison, mule deer, huge prairie dog towns and pronghorn antelope. But the scenery is the star, with much of the geological and human history explained at the Ben Reifel Visitor Center near the Northeast Entrance.

It’s hard to believe, but about 75 million years ago the area was covered by a shallow inland sea. When the sea vanished, the area was tropical. Fossils from this era, about 23 to 35 million years ago, are found in the Badlands’ soil with replicas on display in the visitor center.