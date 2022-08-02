 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bat walk, talk on Friday at Fort Peck

Bat detecting

A bat walk and talk will be held at Fort Peck's Downstream Campground Amphitheater at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

 FWP courtesy photo

What do bats do at night? Aerobatics!

Join Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for a night walk learning about and observing these fascinating creatures.

The Bat Walk will take place at the Fort Peck Downstream Campground Amphitheater, starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

To kick things off, FWP Region 6 biologist Nikie Hussey will deliver a presentation on bats and their importance in our ecosystem. This will be followed by a “bat walk” around the Downstream Nature Trail in search of bats as they begin their nighttime hunting. FWP will provide a variety of “bat detecting” devices so you will be able to “hear” the bats hunting and navigating, and other equipment to “see” their echolocation calls on iPads.

In addition, the Fort Peck Interpretive Center will have other bat-themed activities going on over the weekend, including making bat origami, exploring myths and facts about bats and learning about bat anatomy.

People are also reading…

Everyone is welcome to the bat walk, but we encourage any youngsters under the age of 12 to be accompanied by an adult. Some suggested items to bring include a flashlight/headlamp or glow sticks, bug spray and sturdy walking shoes. 

